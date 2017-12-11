BREAKING: Eagles Announce Carson Wentz Has Torn ACL
By Andrew Porter
Filed Under:Eagles, eagles 2017, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While Doug Pederson started his Monday afternoon press conference with the horrible news that Carson Wentz tore his ACL, he later followed with positive news that CB Sidney Jonesy will make his practice debut this week.

“We’re just to the point we want to see him out there doing football activity,” Pederson said when asked about Jones’ timetable to play in a game.

Jones, 21, ruptured his Achilles tendon in his left leg during his pro day on March 11th and had surgery 10 days later. He had his walking boot removed in June. Before the injury, Jones was projected to be one of the top corners in the NFL Draft.

The Eagles drafted him with the 43rd overall pick in the second round.

Pederson also called offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski “day-to-day” saying he will be “fine.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch