PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — While Doug Pederson started his Monday afternoon press conference with the horrible news that Carson Wentz tore his ACL, he later followed with positive news that CB Sidney Jonesy will make his practice debut this week.
“We’re just to the point we want to see him out there doing football activity,” Pederson said when asked about Jones’ timetable to play in a game.
Jones, 21, ruptured his Achilles tendon in his left leg during his pro day on March 11th and had surgery 10 days later. He had his walking boot removed in June. Before the injury, Jones was projected to be one of the top corners in the NFL Draft.
The Eagles drafted him with the 43rd overall pick in the second round.
Pederson also called offensive lineman Stefen Wisniewski “day-to-day” saying he will be “fine.”