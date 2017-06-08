PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles rookie cornerback Sidney Jones has his walking boot off, head coach Doug Pederson announced on Thursday.
Jones, 21, ruptured his Achilles tendon in his left leg during his pro day on March 11th and had surgery 10 days later. Before the injury, Jones was projected to be one of the top corners in the NFL Draft. The Eagles drafted him with the 43rd overall pick in the second round.
“The next step is looking forward to walking without this boot,” Jones said on May 12th. “That will be the next step in my recovery process. That’s what I’m looking forward to next.”
There is still no timetable on Jones’ return and full recovery.
The Eagles begin training camp on Monday, July 24th and the first full team practice is Thursday, July 27th.