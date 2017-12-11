Filed Under:Essex County Prosecutor's Office, Local TV, Newark Police

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the death of an 8-year-old girl in Newark.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office says police and emergency crews were called to an apartment Sunday afternoon on a report of an unresponsive child.

The girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

The prosecutor’s Major Crimes Task Force, which include detectives from the Newark Police Department, is handling the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

