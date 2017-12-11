BREAKING: Eagles Announce Carson Wentz Has Torn ACL
Bears, hunting, New Jersey

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Officials have decided to extend New Jersey’s bear hunt because this year’s harvest has fallen short.

The state says hunters bagged 382 black bears during both segments of the 12-day hunt, which ended Saturday. However, only 21 of the 135 bears “tagged” or documented prior to the hunt. That is six fewer than the 20-percent threshold required in the state game code to avoid an extension.

The state’s division of fish and wildlife says the hunt will be extended from sunrise Wednesday until after sunset on Saturday.

There were 636 black bears killed during the 2016 hunt.

