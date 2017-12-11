MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) – Shoppers in South Jersey were greeted to quite the surprise when they went to go pick up their layaway items.
Over the weekend, a Secret Santa, who wished to remain anonymous, decided to pay off all the remaining layaway items at a Walmart in Millville.
Walmart confirmed the generous act to CBS Philly saying in a statement: “When customers quietly pay off others’ layaway items, we’re reminded how good people can be. The joy that comes from these transactions extends well beyond dollars and cents. We’re honored to be a small part of these random acts of kindness.”
“I JUST WANNA THANK WHOEVER PAID OFF OUR LAWAWAY..SOMEONE PAID OFF EVERYBODY’S LAYAWAY AT THE MILLVILLE WALMART!!!!!” said Jessica Smith on Facebook.
The Secret Santa reportedly paid off more than $40,000 according to another shopper whose items were paid for.
“We had 3 big gifts on layaway at the Millville Walmart… and it’s true someone paid upwards of $40k and paid off all the layaways!” Amanda Rivera said.