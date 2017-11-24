Man Pays For All Layaway Orders At Cherry Hill Toys“R”Us

CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) – A Secret Santa in New Jersey is making sure kids’ Christmas wishes get fulfilled this year.

Charlie K says he woke up bright and early Friday to shop for his son when he was inspired to give back to the community that has given him so much.

So, Charlie headed to the Cherry Hill Toys“R”Us and paid for all the items on layaway.

“I’m trying to bring some happiness to people, to the community that brought happiness to me and my family,” said Charlie K. “I love this community and I am trying to provide back to it.”

Charlie paid for more than 350 orders that included over 8,000 toys.

But his good deed doesn’t end there, he also had everyone in the store choose three items for him to purchase for Toys for Tots.

“The Marines and Toys for Tots are one of the best organizations, and I don’t want to forget them,” he said.

Charlie K says he tries to give back to his community often but this is the first time he has done anything like this.