PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A New Jersey woman is being hailed a hero after she rescued three boys from a burning home.

Police say Suzanne Reynolds of Matawan was working Friday afternoon at her job at a car dealership in Toms River when she noticed smoke coming from a nearby home on North Gateway Drive.

Concerned that someone might need help, authorities say Reynolds went to the home to see if anyone was inside. Despite the flames and smoke, and having no protective gear, police say Reynolds quickly went inside, where she found three brothers, ages 8, 10 and 12, on the first floor and alerted them that their house was on fire. Police say she then grabbed the family dog and made sure everyone got out safely.

Fire crews responded and quickly confined the fire to the laundry room.

Police say the boys had no idea that the house was on fire and we’re expecting the mother to come home shortly.

Investigators were working to find the cause of the blaze, but say it does not appear that the fire was intentionally set.