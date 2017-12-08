GLEN ROCK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two women died after they apparently re-entered a burning Pennsylvania home to rescue a pet cat.
A third woman is hospitalized in critical condition with burns to the face and arms. WGAL-TV reports she had to be physically stopped by police from re-entering the building to try to save the others.
The York County Coroner tells WHTM-TV the two women were found in the basement.
The cat also died.
The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the home in Shrewsbury Township, about 90 miles west of Philadelphia.
No names have been released. The cause of fire is under investigation.
