MARYLAND (CBS) – Police have been using K-9’s to help fight the war on drugs for years.
Now, a Maryland company is taking one of them to the home front.
For $150, Honda will sniff for drugs in your kid’s room.
Her trainer marks any hits with blue tape and lets the homeowner deal with the situation.
He says it’s quicker and more thorough than parents searching on their own.
“We find stuff inside AAA batteries, cigarette packs, rolled up socks. Unless you have a whole entire day to go through every single article in the room, you’re not going to find it. The dog will come in and in 2 to 3 minutes find it, and we’re done,” said Chris Itnyre with K-9 Protection and Detection
Itnyre hopes with Honda’s help he can save lives and help put an end to the opioid epidemic