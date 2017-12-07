Filed Under:Local TV, Philadelphia Police Department

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department is warning mouth breathers not to try to save parking spots after shoveling them out in their latest #NoSavesies video.

The department spoofed the opening of the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things” by telling residents that even though winter is coming, Philadelphia residents are not allowed to use items to save parking spaces.

“With snow scheduled for the weekend, a new season of #NoSavesies will begin. We’ve seen some strange things used over the years to save parking spots – and we’re hoping we see a lot less of them this year,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Some of the items the department mentioned in the video include a toilet, stacked cinderblocks, filled trash bags, an ornate chair from a dining room set and a “grammatically terrible sign that threatens violence.”

“Shove and share – it’s not worth fighting over,” the department said.

