Filed Under:Talkers

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. (AP/CBS) — An obese squirrel has been caught on video stealing gourmet chocolate and lip balm that a New Jersey family leaves out yearly as a holiday treat for delivery people.

Pantone Picks Deep Purple ‘Ultra Violet’ As Color Of Year 

Michele Boudreaux says on her blog she provides candy, tissues, lip balm and other goodies on her doorstep. This year, her basket was raided within hours.

fat squirrel Fat Squirrel Steals Pricey Goods Left Out For Delivery Folks

Credit: Michele Boudreaux

The thief was targeting the priciest stuff, including Ghirardelli chocolate squares.

The Maplewood family set up a surveillance camera and spotted the overweight varmint Tuesday. It cleared out all the chocolate, snack bars and throat lozenges.

She stumbled upon the thieving rodent in the act Wednesday, and recorded it taking more chocolate and a Carmex lip balm.

Man Gets Donald Trump’s Face Sculpted Into His Hair

Michele says they now have the chocolate in a jar that requires opposable thumbs. She also says she has left out special treats for the squirrel but it’s now eating the gum instead of the treats.

squirrel food Fat Squirrel Steals Pricey Goods Left Out For Delivery Folks

Credit: Michele Boudreaux

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch