UPPER PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Upper Providence Township detectives are looking for a man they say attacked a woman after she accidentally cut him off on the road.

Lisa O’Neill of Phoenixville was driving near Providence Town Center Monday afternoon when she cut a man off by mistake. She says the man followed her into the shopping area, got out of his car and hit her in the head.

“I’m scared. I’m horrified that this happened in front of my children. I just want help,” O’Neill told Eyewitness News.

O’Neill was in the car with her 10 and 11-year-old sons at the time. She says when she reached Providence Town Center she put down her window to apologize to the man who followed her. She says he screamed then hit her.

After the attack, O’Neill says the man took off.

“She is truly a victim here and this person escalated it to a criminal level,” said Upper Providence Township Lieutenant Mark Freeman.

O’Neill says the suspect is a heavyset older white male with white hair. She says he drove a navy blue Chrysler sedan.

If you have any information, call Upper Providence Township Police at (610) 933-7899.