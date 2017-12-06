SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP/CBS) – Police in New Jersey say a woman was drunk when she continued driving with a mass transit sign sticking out of the roof of her car.
The 52-year-old was pulled over Saturday on Route 46 in South Hackensack when police noticed something odd. Police say the woman had a New Jersey Transit sign protruding through the roof of her car.
Police say the woman didn’t even know the sign was there.
“I’ve never seen anything like it,” said South Hackensack Officer David Palanco. “When I pointed it out to her, she said, ‘Wow, I didn’t even know that was there.’ There was glass on the inside of the car and all over the top of the car.”
South Hackensack police say the sign got stuck in the vehicle when the driver was in Secaucus before she was pulled over.
The woman has been charged with driving while intoxicated and careless driving.
