PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We all know it’s the thought that counts. But, when it comes to holiday gifting, most rely on a budget.
For the average person, it’s about $715, according to a new survey by research company NDP Group.
The same study revealed one in five admit to overspending, which could explain why 25 percent say they’ll shop the bargain bins this holiday season.
Police: Drunk Woman Drove 8 Miles With Traffic Sign Sticking Out Of Sun-Roof
With sales and promotions aplenty, 19 percent admit to spending money on themselves and twice as many said they’d consider it.
With less than three weeks until Christmas, 22 percent say they’ve started shopping, 4 percent are finished and three in ten will wait until the last minute.
Comments
Nicole BrewerMore from Nicole Brewer