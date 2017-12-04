Online ‘Grinch Bots’ Snatching Up Season’s Hottest Toys

WASHINGTON (CBS) — There’s a warning for holiday shoppers as online bots are snatching up this season’s hottest toys.
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says these so-called “Grinch bots” are creating bigger problems.
“Cyber bots, we call them ‘Grinch bots,’ are expanding their reach and unfairly scooping up the hottest toys before parents can even click buy,” said Schumer.
Schumer says this results in inflated prices for the most popular items sold on third-party sites.
He called on the National Retail Federation to block the bots during a press conference on Sunday.
Schumer says he’s working to expand legislation to fight the bots.