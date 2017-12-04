BREAKING: Judge Denies Request To Release Meek Mill On Bail

Judge Denies Request To Release Meek Mill On Bail

Filed Under: Local TV, meek mill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia judge has denied Meek Mill’s attorneys’ request to release the hip hop star on bail.

On Monday morning, Judge Genece Brinkley denied the request, claiming Meek Mill is a “danger to the community” and a flight risk.

Last week, Meek Mill’s attorneys asked the Pennsylvania Superior Court to reconsider Brinkley’s decision to put him behind bars, but the court denied the motion and referred the case back to the Court of Common Pleas, pointing to the pending bail motion.

Meek Mill — whose real name is Robert Williams — remains in a Chester prison and has filed a motion to appeal his case in Philadelphia.

The legal battle stems from 2009 gun and drug charges, and multiple probation violations through the years.

Mill’s defense team argues that Brinkley has been inappropriate in court, and asked her to recuse herself.

Brinkley has denied any request for comment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch