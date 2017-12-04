Judge Denies Request To Release Meek Mill On Bail

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia judge has denied Meek Mill’s attorneys’ request to release the hip hop star on bail.
On Monday morning, Judge Genece Brinkley denied the request, claiming Meek Mill is a “danger to the community” and a flight risk.
BREAKING: Judge presiding over #MeekMill case DENIES his request for release on bail, saying he is a “danger” to the community. Judge Genece Brinkley filed her order on Friday, courts just released it ten minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/2myBmjjCyk
— Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) December 4, 2017
Last week, Meek Mill’s attorneys asked the Pennsylvania Superior Court to reconsider Brinkley’s decision to put him behind bars, but the court denied the motion and referred the case back to the Court of Common Pleas, pointing to the pending bail motion.
Meek Mill — whose real name is Robert Williams — remains in a Chester prison and has filed a motion to appeal his case in Philadelphia.
The legal battle stems from 2009 gun and drug charges, and multiple probation violations through the years.
Mill’s defense team argues that Brinkley has been inappropriate in court, and asked her to recuse herself.
Brinkley has denied any request for comment.