Husband Of Slain Radio Host Loses Bid To Toss Weapons Case

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) — The physician husband of a radio host slain in New Jersey in 2012 has lost his bid to have unrelated weapons charges dismissed.
James Kauffman is charged with two counts of possessing handguns without permits and single counts of possessing a weapon for an unlawful purpose and obstructing the administration of law or government function.
Kauffman was arrested June 13 at his Egg Harbor Township office. Authorities have said he brandished a handgun as agents executed search warrants at his office and home, but a hostage negotiator persuaded him to surrender. He remains jailed in Atlantic County.
The raids weren’t linked to the slaying of April Kauffman, who was found dead inside her bedroom at their Linwood home on May 10, 2012. No one has ever been charged.
