Husband Of Murdered Radio Host April Kauffman Arrested

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – The husband of murdered New Jersey radio host April Kauffman has been arrested after a search warrant was served at his Egg Harbor Township home, Tuesday morning.

FBI and local police agencies executed a search warrant at Dr. James Kauffman’s business and home in the 4000 block of Ocean Heights.

Police say Kauffman was found in unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, possession of hollow point bullets and obstruction of the administration of law.

Kauffman was taken into custody after surrendering.

Officials say they are investigating all leads pertaining to suspected criminal activity. No further information has been released.

Kauffman’s wife, April Kauffman, was found murdered in the home she shared with Kauffman in May 2012. Police say she had been shot multiple times. No one has been charged with her murder. The 47-year-old was a popular radio personality and strong advocate for veterans.

Authorities have not said if the criminal activity is related to April’s death.