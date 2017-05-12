NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Prosecutor Seeks DNA From Husband Of Murder Victim In 5-Year-Old Case

May 12, 2017 4:16 PM By David Madden
MAYS LANDING, NJ (CBS) — Five years ago this week, a popular radio host down the shore was shot and killed. Now prosecutors are taking a fresh look at the case and seeking additional evidence.

Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner ordered a list of all outstanding homicides dating back to 1970 when he was sworn into office two months ago.

As a result, he’s taking a new look at the 2012 slaying of April Kauffman, who was shot to death in the Linwood home she shared with her husband, Dr. Jim Kauffman.

A motion has been filed in Superior Court seeking a sample of the husband’s DNA. But Tyner warns not to read too much into this.

“Dr. Kauffman is not a suspect. We would not characterize him as that,” Tyner told KYW Newsradio. “However, we do believe that the requested material is integral to our investigation.”

Dr. Kauffman’s lawyer is opposing the motion, according to Tyner, who says a judge will consider the matter in two weeks.

Attorney Edwin Jacobs issued a statement on his client’s behalf saying only he hopes the investigation “eventually leads to the perpetrator or perpetrators of the murder.”

