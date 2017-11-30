Watch: Joel Embiid High School Basketball Highlights

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid is one of the most dominant players in the NBA.
On J.J. Redick’s podcast this week, Embiid said he didn’t know how to play when he was in high school — Montverde Academy in Florida. It sure doesn’t look like it.
Here are highlights from when Embiid was playing in high school. The video, per Home Team Hoops, is from 2012 when Embiid would have been 18 years old.
The 7-foot-2 center from Cameroon is averaging 22.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in 29.4 minutes per game this season.