Watch: Joel Embiid High School Basketball Highlights

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Local TV, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid is one of the most dominant players in the NBA.

On J.J. Redick’s podcast this week, Embiid said he didn’t know how to play when he was in high school — Montverde Academy in Florida. It sure doesn’t look like it.

Here are highlights from when Embiid was playing in high school. The video, per Home Team Hoops, is from 2012 when Embiid would have been 18 years old.

Related: Joel Embiid Named SI Rising Star Of The Year

The 7-foot-2 center from Cameroon is averaging 22.9 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in 29.4 minutes per game this season.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch