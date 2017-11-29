Joel Embiid Named SI Rising Star Of The Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid has been named Sports Illustrated’s Rising Star of the Year.
The 23-year-old Sixers center has become one of the NBA’s most engaging players, on and off the basketball court. The 7’2″ center from Cameroon is averaging 22.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks in 29.4 minutes per game this season. He’s played 17 of 19 and his Sixers are an impressive 11-8, despite playing the NBA’s toughest schedule.
In October, Embiid signed a five-year extension worth at least $148 million.
Embiid has continued his social media dominance, as well.