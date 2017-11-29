Illuminated Art Installation To Light Parkway For Centennial Celebration

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A ceremonial lighting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday launches an installation of public art celebrating the 100th birthday of the Ben Franklin Parkway.

The four 26-foot domes at Aviator Park, the Rodin Museum, Park Towne Place and the Spring Garden Triangle are an illuminated art installation to celebrate the Ben Franklin Parkway’s centennial. New media artist Jennifer Steinkamp says her creation was inspired by Franklin’s lightning experiment.

“Small particles of dust crash together and form static electricity and becomes lightning,” Steinkamp said, “and so I decided to make kind of an artistic representation of that process.”

Images of sparks and steam will be projected on the glittery fiberglass domes. Parkway Council executive director Judi Rogers hopes visitors will discover the boulevard from end to end.

“Since they’re four very different installations, all four domes being separate, we hope they will travel the entire length from dome to dome,” Rogers said.

The installation named “Winter Fountains” will light the Parkway until March 18.