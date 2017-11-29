Philly Students Help Add Holiday Cheer To Ben Franklin Parkway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A group of students from a Center City charter school helped add a bit of holiday cheer along Ben Franklin Parkway with art that is designed to represent cultural celebrations across the city.

From the Kinarra used in Kwanzaa celebrations in Germantown to Macy’s lights in Center City, 12 flags representing 12 Philadelphia neighborhood holiday events are front and center outside the Capriccio at Cret Park.

Alexa Pagan, a senior at String Theory Charter, spent a week designing a digital flag to represent Hunting Park. It showcases Three King’s Day, which is celebrated by the largely Puerto Rican community.

“There are three individuals with robes. I have the North Star above them,” she explained. “It’s really cool to work on something that I celebrate.”

“We’re working with companies from food, fashion, technology,” said Jason Corsiniti, co-founder of String Theory Schools. He says the flag project comes from a relationship with Capriccio Management Group. The kids also produce roasted coffee beans for the cafe.

The flags will be displayed through the new year.