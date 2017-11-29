Over 2 Dozen Decapitated Birds Found In Trash Bags

BREAKING: Temple University Student Dies After Being Found Unconscious In School Library

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Over two dozen decapitated birds were found in trash bags twice in the span of three days in Ocean County.

Little Egg Harbor Township police say they were first called on Saturday to a wooded section of Winding Wood Drive near Route 9 for a report of trash bags containing 22 decapitated birds. The dead birds included roosters, hens, guinea hens and pigeons.

Then on Monday, police were called to the same location where bags containing five more decapitated birds were also located.

The police department is asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact Detective Joel Mahr at 609-296-3666, Ext. 178.

