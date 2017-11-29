Over 2 Dozen Decapitated Birds Found In Trash Bags

LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Over two dozen decapitated birds were found in trash bags twice in the span of three days in Ocean County.
Little Egg Harbor Township police say they were first called on Saturday to a wooded section of Winding Wood Drive near Route 9 for a report of trash bags containing 22 decapitated birds. The dead birds included roosters, hens, guinea hens and pigeons.
Cat Freed After Getting Head Stuck In Mayonnaise Jar
Then on Monday, police were called to the same location where bags containing five more decapitated birds were also located.
Dog Stolen At Gunpoint In New Jersey
The police department is asking anyone with information about the incidents to contact Detective Joel Mahr at 609-296-3666, Ext. 178.
One Comment
It’s some kind of voodoo nonsense. Or some other bizarre ritual from a group of foreigners, no doubt here illegally.
multiculturalism is great,,,voodoo baby, Look to your local immigrant community folks…THAT’S where you will find the culprit