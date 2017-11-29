Cat Freed After Getting Head Stuck In Mayonnaise Jar

PITTSTON, Pa. (CBS) – A cat turned up in Pittston, Luzerne County with a mayonnaise jar stuck on its head.

Neighbors who spotted the cat were concerned because it couldn’t eat.

“It was trying to eat, and it had a mayo jar. I was like, ‘oh my God’ and I tried to get it and it ran away. The next day it came back down and I tried to get the mayo jar and tried to get its head to pop out but couldn’t,” said neighbor Linda Ruggere.

Neighbors then alerted animal control officers and vets at Pittston Animal Hospital were able to free the cat.

They named the stray “Miracle.”

She is expected to be OK.

