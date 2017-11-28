Woman’s Burned Body Found In West Philadelphia; Suspect Believed To Be Man She Met Online

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A woman was found dead in an alley in West Philadelphia, and police believe the suspect is a man she met online.
Dozens Of Arrests, Drug Seizures In Ongoing Newark, New Jersey Sweep
Detectives found her body in the area of 49th and Spruce Streets after receiving a call around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday.
Police say she was stabbed and burned before her body was left covered in leaves.
Authorities say the suspect told his parents, who reported the crime to police. The man is currently in custody, but no charges have been filed.
Matt Lauer Fired From NBC News
Police say both the victim and the suspect are in their early 20s. Their identities have not been released.
An investigation is ongoing.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)