Report: Man Sues Fletcher Cox For Seducing His Wife

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox is being sued for alienation of affection.
The Charlotte Observer reports North Carolina man Joshua Jeffords says Cox seduced his wife and filed a lawsuit on Nov. 22.
Jeffords says that he discovered text and Snapchat messages between his wife and Cox. The messages included conversations surrounding the two having children together, as well as explicit photos.
Cox, 26, signed a six-year contract worth $102 million last year. The star defensive tackle has 5.5 sacks in nine games with the Eagles this season.
Jeffords, who says Cox met and seduced his wife when she was on a work trip to Pennsylvania in April, is seeking at least $50,000 in damages for “substantial emotional distress.”