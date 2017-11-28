BREAKING: Teen Dies After Hit-And-Run Accident In Bucks County

Expert: Any Association With Royal Family Increases A Brand’s Bottom Line

By Nicole Brewer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially announced their engagement Monday, the world took notice of the new couple and what she was wearing: a white, wrap coat by Canadian label, Line.

It sold out, hours later.

So, what’s the value of this kind of endorsement from the soon to be royal?

“This is Superbowl x 100,” said Peter Madden, CEO of marketing firm, AgileCat. He says any association with the royal family will increase a brand’s bottom line.

Head-Turning Teen Nicknamed ‘The Human Owl’

“People buy these products to get closer to the person in some way,” said Madden.

He believes the American born actress could have an even greater impact than Kate Middleton.

“Meghan Markle is in some ways, more accessible. She’s a divorcee, a mixed race woman,” explained Madden.

And she will soon wear a crown.

“It’s a princess thing. Everyone wants to marry a prince.”

 

More from Nicole Brewer
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch