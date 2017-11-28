Head-Turning Teen Nicknamed ‘The Human Owl’

PAKISTAN (CBS) – A young man in Pakistan is turning heads with his unusual ability.
Those heads he’s turning include his own.
2 Planes Clip Wings At New York’s JFK Airport
The 14-year-old is nicknamed “The Human Owl” because he can twist his head almost 180 degrees.
He’s the subject of articles and news stories across Pakistan, and now he has quit school to join a dance team to help support his family.
Video: 13-Year-Old Girl Home Alone Fights Off Burglar
The teen says he is double-jointed and very limber.