Head-Turning Teen Nicknamed ‘The Human Owl’

Filed Under: Local TV, Talkers

PAKISTAN (CBS) – A young man in Pakistan is turning heads with his unusual ability.

Those heads he’s turning include his own.

2 Planes Clip Wings At New York’s JFK Airport 

The 14-year-old is nicknamed “The Human Owl” because he can twist his head almost 180 degrees.

He’s the subject of articles and news stories across Pakistan, and now he has quit school to join a dance team to help support his family.

Video: 13-Year-Old Girl Home Alone Fights Off Burglar 

The teen says he is double-jointed and very limber.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch