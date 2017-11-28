Manual Transmission Allegedly Stops Carjacking Suspects In Their Tracks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CBS) – Authorities say a manual transmission stopped three carjacking suspects in their tracks on Monday night.
It happened in Jacksonville when two adult victims went to meet a potential buyer for their X-Box.
That’s when the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says three unknown men walked up to the victims’ car.
“A black male in a red hoodie pointed a silver handgun in the face of one victim and demanded the X-Box and to get out of the vehicle. Both victims got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene calling police,” said the sheriff’s office in a news release.
Authorities found the victim’s vehicle and the gun near the crime scene.
The vehicle was found abandoned because suspects could not drive a manual transmission, said authorities.
A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with the crime. Authorities say they are searching for two additional suspects.