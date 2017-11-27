‘I Want Nothing For Christmas’: Boy Wants Other Kids To Have Presents This Year

STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. (CBS) – A 10-year-old Tennessee boy says he doesn’t want anything for Christmas this year.

“I just told them to make a list for Santa,” said the boy’s father, Matt Leadbetter in an interview with WVLT.

The father’s request prompted his son, Houston Leadbetter, 10, to respond in a letter, “I want nothing for Christmas. I want every kid to have a present instead of me.”

Study: Man Judged As More Feminine If Wife Keeps Her Last Name

The gesture was so moving his father became overwhelmed with emotions.

“I was proud,” said Leadbetter. “I was happy. I teared up.”

According to WVLT, after Houston rips open his presents each year, he and his grandma spread the joy of Christmas baskets.

“It’s really fun because everybody else gets something they don’t have, and I can help out the community with stuff they need,” said Houston.

Houston is even collecting shoes to donate to those in need.

“I just want everyone else to have something to make them happy,” said Houston.

Police: Woman Leaves Dead Newborn In Bag Under Porch

When Houston looks under the tree on Christmas morning, Matt says it will be anything but empty.

“He’ll still get stuff for Christmas,” said Leadbetter. “He’s a good kid, he’s done great in school this year, and I’m very very proud of him.”