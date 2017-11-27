Police: Woman Leaves Dead Newborn In Bag Under Porch

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (CBS/AP) — Police say a 23-year-old woman left her dead newborn child in a bag under the porch of her father’s Pennsylvania home.

Authorities say Brittany Robinson was charged Sunday with criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and concealing the death of a child.

Police say they believe the baby was born alive. An autopsy is set for Monday night to determine the exact cause of death.

“The baby was a viable 7-pound baby boy,” Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Eric Hermick told CBS Pittsburgh. “They’re still looking to determine if there was some exterior cause of death or the elements that killed the baby, but either way, the baby was born alive and cleaned up and then placed under there.”

Authorities say Robinson’s father was hanging up Christmas lights Sunday afternoon when he found the infant in the crawlspace of his Shenango Township home.

Robinson went a hospital Sunday for treatment related to childbirth. She was discharged early Monday morning and immediately taken into custody.

CBS Pittsburgh reports Robinson also has an 8-year-old child, but she does not have custody of that child.

No attorney information is available.

