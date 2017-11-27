Philadelphia Youth Football Team Seeking 4th Straight National Championship

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t the only football team in town giving fans a reason to celebrate.

A local youth football team is gearing up to defend their national title in Florida next month.

The Northwest Raiders are heading to the Wide World of Sports in Orlando for the national championship.

The club’s varsity team is currently the back-to-back-to-back champions.

They are now seeking an unprecedented fourth straight national victory.

The club’s pee wee team will also be competing for its first national title.

