Carson Wentz Among LeBron’s 4 Favorite NFL Players To Watch

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tom Brady, Le’Veon Bell, Antonio Brown, and Carson Wentz.

That’s the list of LeBron James’ four favorite NFL players to watch play.

James, who may or may not be a Cowboys fan and/or a Brown fans, is in Philly on Monday as the Sixers host the Cavs at the Wells Fargo Center. The 10-1 Eagles, along with the 11-7 Sixers, have the city fired up.

You should probably expect some Eagles to be in the building to see King James face the Sixers.

