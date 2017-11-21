Thanksgiving Fee? Some Making Family Members Pay Cover Charge

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Maybe this year you’re hosting Thanksgiving. It’s a lot of work to make the big meal– and it costs money. So, is it ok to charge your guests?

The question became a hot conversation on social media.

On social media, there was support on both sides, with the majority of people saying they would not cough up $30 for a dinner hosted by friends or family.

So, what if your loved ones charged per plate?

The idea recently sent the Twitterverse into a frenzy when word spread that someone’s aunt was charging $30 a head at her Thanksgiving table.

Lisa Richey, founder of the American Academy of Etiquette, says that while guests should always offer to bring something, the onus is on the host.

“When you offer to host an event at your home you have to accept responsibility and part of that is the financial piece of that,” said Richey.

Dealing with a bunch of freeloaders? Richey says you can always relinquish the responsibility.

“You don’t have to host, can have it at someone else’s house.”

So would you charge a fee?