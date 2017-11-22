Phoenixville Police To Offer Free Public Narcan Training

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Phoenixville Police is hosting a free Narcan training on Jan 18.
The event is open to the public and will teach individuals how to administer naloxone, also known as Narcan.
The life-saving medication can immediately reverse the effects of opioids.
The training will be held at the Phoenixville Police Station at 351 Bridge Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Attendees will also receive assistance on how to acquire naloxone.
The event is part of a partnership between the Good Fellowship and the Chester County Department of Drug and Alcohol Services aiming to reduce the incidence of accidental drug overdoses.