Some People Claim They Spotted Ghost Inside Haunted Inn

BRACKNEY, Pa. (CBS) — Is a Pennsylvania inn haunted?

Some folks in Brackney, Pennsylvania, are spooked after spotting what they say was a ghost inside a haunted inn.

Some say they saw a spirit in the window of the Brackney Inn.

Volunteers were helping clean up rubble after a fire destroyed the building last month.

They say things seemed a bit off, then one of them spotted the figure.

“They were taking pictures of the front of the building and when he went back to look at his house, he was kind of freaking out about the picture because it looked in one in the windows like there was someone standing there,” said inn owner Gleg MacBlane.

“The more I looked at it, the harder it was to believe it could ever be the angle of the sun or something at all like that,” said Matthew Hallick, who spotted the figure in the picture.

The inn’s owner admits the photo had made him a bit more superstitious.

