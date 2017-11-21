Unclaimed New Jersey Cash4Life Ticket Worth $1M To Expire

Filed Under: Talkers

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – An unclaimed New Jersey Cash4Life lottery ticket worth $1 million that was purchased on the New Jersey Turnpike is about to expire.

The New Jersey Lottery says the second-tier $1,000 a week for life prize was bought at the Joyce Kilmer service area on Dec. 8, 2016.

After Death Of 8th Child, Ikea Relaunches Dresser Recall 

The winning numbers were: 08, 28, 29, 49 and 57. The cash ball was 03.

The winner has until Dec. 8 to sign the back of the ticket and contact the lottery at 609-599-5800.

Police: Woman Who Stabbed Grandfather 40 Times Charged With Murder 

Recently, a winning Cash4Life ticket worth $1 million was claimed by a Vermont resident with five days to spare before it would have expired.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch