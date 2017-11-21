Unclaimed New Jersey Cash4Life Ticket Worth $1M To Expire

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – An unclaimed New Jersey Cash4Life lottery ticket worth $1 million that was purchased on the New Jersey Turnpike is about to expire.
The New Jersey Lottery says the second-tier $1,000 a week for life prize was bought at the Joyce Kilmer service area on Dec. 8, 2016.
The winning numbers were: 08, 28, 29, 49 and 57. The cash ball was 03.
The winner has until Dec. 8 to sign the back of the ticket and contact the lottery at 609-599-5800.
Recently, a winning Cash4Life ticket worth $1 million was claimed by a Vermont resident with five days to spare before it would have expired.
