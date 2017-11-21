Watch Merrill Reese Call The Eagles-Cowboys Game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Merrill Reese has been the voice of the Philadelphia Eagles for over 40 years now.
And now, thanks to digital media, the Eagles have given us a behind-the-scenes look at Reese — alongside his partner Mike Quick — on SportsRadio 94WIP during the Eagles’ 37-9 win over the Cowboys.
Reese is spotted by Bill Werndl, a cool insight into how the radio broadcast works.
On Tuesday, Entercom Communications and the Eagles announced a new seven-year contract keeping the Birds on 94WIP through 2024.
Reese, 75, wants nothing more than an Eagles Super Bowl.