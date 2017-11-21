Eagles, 94WIP Announce New 7-Year Contract

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Eagles and Entercom Communications’ SportsRadio 94WIP have announced a new partnership through the 2024 on Tuesday’s Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show.

Entercom Communications CEO David Field and Eagles President Don Smolenski joined the 94WIP Morning Show in-studio to make the special announcement.

“It is with the great pleasure and pride that I announce, with Don by my side, that WIP will be the home of the Philadelphia Eagles for another seven years, through the 2024 season,” said Field.

“Don, seven more years with us! What were you thinking?” Cataldi joked.

“There’s a tremendous history between the Eagles and this radio station and Philadelphia,” Smolenski said. “This takes the relationship to more than 30 years, which runs the entire gamut of Jeffrey Lurie’s ownership.”

The voice of the Eagles Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, and sideline reporter Howard Eskin will continue to call the Eagles games on 94WIP.

Entercom announced their merger with CBS RADIO last week. The deal makes Entercom the second largest radio station owner with 244 stations in 47 markets, including 23 of the top 25.