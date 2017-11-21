CBS News Fires Charlie Rose Following Sexual Harassment Allegations

NEW YORK (CBS) — CBS News has fired Charlie Rose following a report that he allegedly sexually harassed several women.

The network initially suspended Rose on Monday after The Washington Post reported that eight women accused Rose of various misconduct, but CBS News President David Rhodes announced Tuesday that the “CBS This Morning” co-host has been terminated.

In case you missed it: Our co-hosts @NorahODonnell and @GayleKing address @CharlieRose sexual misconduct allegations: "Charlie does not get a pass here." https://t.co/HqlDmD9T1c — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) November 21, 2017

“A short time ago we terminated Charlie Rose’s employment with CBS News, effective immediately. This followed the revelation yesterday of extremely disturbing and intolerable behavior said to have revolved around his PBS program,” Rhodes wrote in a memo to CBS News colleagues.

“CBS This Morning” co-hosts Gayle King and Norah O’Donnell talked about the allegations against Rose during Tuesday’s broadcast, admitting it was a difficult morning for them but applauded the women who came forward.

“What do you say when someone you deeply care about has done something that is so horrible, how do you wrap your brain around that?” said King. “That’s what I’m grappling with. That said, Charlie doesn’t get a pass.”

“This will be investigated. This has to end. This behavior is wrong. Period,” said O’Donnell.

The Washington Post published claims from eight women who all worked or wanted to work for the veteran newsman’s long-running PBS Program “Charlie Rose Show.”

One said he groped her breasts as she drove him in a car. Two women said he walked naked in front of them after taking a shower.

He allegedly invited one woman to his home on Long Island while considering her for a job. She described crying the entire time as he reached down her pants.

“He owns the show. There is no human resources department in the ‘Charlie Rose Show.’ Many of these women said that even if they wanted to file an official complaint, they wouldn’t even know who to go to,” said Washington Post investigative reporter Amy Brittain.

In a statement, Rose said, “I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed. I have behaved insensitively at times and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe that all of these allegations are accurate. I always felt that I was pursuing shared feelings, even though I now realize I was mistaken.

CBS News has cut ties with @CBSThisMorning co-host Charlie Rose over allegations of sexual misconduct, CBS News president David Rhodes announced Tuesday. https://t.co/V89vnEyH0O — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 21, 2017

The Washington Post reporter says more than a dozen other women have reached out to share their stories, since the article first appeared Monday.