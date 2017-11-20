CBS News Suspends Charlie Rose Following Sexual Harassment Claims

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — CBS3 has learned that CBS News has suspended television newsman Charlie Rose.
He is accused of sexual harassment, groping and lewd conduct.
The Washington Post is reporting that eight women have come forward, claiming Rose made unwanted sexual advances toward them, including lewd phone calls and walking around naked.
The incidents allegedly happened between the 1990s and 2011 and involved work for the “Charlie Rose Show” on PBS.
Rose is also one of the hosts of “CBS This Morning.”
He tells The Washington Post in part, “It is essential that these women know I hear them and that I deeply apologize for my inappropriate behavior. I am greatly embarrassed I have behaved insensitively at times, and I accept responsibility for that, though I do not believe all these allegations are accurate.”