History Says Eagles A Coin-Flip Chance At Super Bowl Appearance

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Heading into Week 11, the Eagles had the second shortest odds to win Super Bowl 52 behind only the New England Patriots.

Related: Eagles Fans React After Birds Crush Cowboys In Dallas

On Sunday night in Arlington, Texas the Birds stomped the Cowboys 37-9, en route to their eighth straight win, improving to a league best 9-1.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, of the previous 67 teams to start 9-1 or better, 49-percent have reached the Super Bowl, while 25-percent have won it all.

The Eagles now have a four-game lead in the NFC East, all but locking up a division title. The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans are both 8-2, just one game behind the Birds for that all important No. 1 seed in the NFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

