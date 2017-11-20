History Says Eagles A Coin-Flip Chance At Super Bowl Appearance

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Heading into Week 11, the Eagles had the second shortest odds to win Super Bowl 52 behind only the New England Patriots.

On Sunday night in Arlington, Texas the Birds stomped the Cowboys 37-9, en route to their eighth straight win, improving to a league best 9-1.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, of the previous 67 teams to start 9-1 or better, 49-percent have reached the Super Bowl, while 25-percent have won it all.

Not to get @KNegandhiESPN and Philadelphia too excited, but…. pic.twitter.com/3zbgp5Iax6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 20, 2017

The Eagles now have a four-game lead in the NFC East, all but locking up a division title. The Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans are both 8-2, just one game behind the Birds for that all important No. 1 seed in the NFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.