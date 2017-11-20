Eagles Fans React After Birds Crush Cowboys In Dallas

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles played their division rival the Dallas Cowboys in the national spotlight Sunday night, and absolutely dominated. Add to that the Eagles have the best record in football and it was a pretty exciting night for fans.

You could feel the energy inside Chickie’s and Pete’s in South Philadelphia ahead of kickoff as fans like Christopher O’Teary was ready for Eagles football following the team’s bye week.

“The two weeks were brutal,” he said. “It feels like forever, you know.”

Brutal, he says, because of how well the team has been playing heading into Sunday night’s matchup.

“I wasn’t expecting the 8-1 start, so every week I expect us to keep rolling,” he said.

Make that a 9-1 start because that’s exactly what the Eagles did, demolishing the Cowboys 37-9, and much to Will Marion’s delight.

“The best feeling in the world is watching Dallas fall on their face,” he said.

Adding more insult to injury he says, the Eagles are still tops in the NFL.

“I love it,” Marion said. “This is a true Philadelphia team.”