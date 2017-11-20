‘We Kicked Their Butt’: Fans Return Back To Philly From Dallas Following Dominating Eagles’ Win Against Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Eagles fans cruised home to the City of Brotherly Love on Monday after witnessing the Birds dominate the Cowboys 37-9 on Sunday night.

“It was fantastic. We kicked their butt,” said Dan Malament of West Chester.

Malament, along with his group, had special golf polos made for the road trip.

“We had a big group of guys — probably about 60 or so from Philadelphia and surrounding areas — converge onto Dallas along with hundreds of other Eagles fans.”

The rivalry is even more pronounced for Drs. Troy and Melody Randle of Mullica Hill, New Jersey.

“We make it work. I’m a die hard Eagles fan. Go Eagles. He’s a die hard Cowboys fan. And [our son] jumps on whatever bandwagon he wants,” Randle said.

The Wentz Wagon is also still going strong. Quarterback Carson Wentz threw for two touchdowns and no turnovers.

“If you don’t have a good quarterback, you’re nothing in the NFL, and he looks really good,” Malament said.

Now fans are anxiously hoping the momentum carries the Eagles to the Super Bowl.

“I’m not going to get ahead of myself here but I know we have a talented team — taking it one game at a time,” Nick Benhayon of Levittown said.

The Eagles play the Bears on Sunday.