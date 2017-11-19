Arrest Made In Mercer County Applebee’s Murder

Filed Under: Mercer County, New Jersey

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ (CBS) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested for the murder of a man in a New Jersey restaurant.

Police report that 27-year-old Noel Powell III, of Fountayne Lane in Lawrence, New Jersey, was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Trenton.

He has been charged with the murder of Devin Smith, 23, who was seated at the bar of the Applebee’s on Route One, Brunswick Pike, in Lawrenceville early Tuesday morning when Powell allegedly shot him in the head.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene.

Powell is also being charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is currently being held at Mercer County Correction Center.

powell mug Arrest Made In Mercer County Applebees Murder

Noel Powell III (credit: Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch