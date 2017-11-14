NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Reports: Police Investigate Violent Attack At Lawrenceville Applebee’s

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Mercer County are reportedly investigating a violent attack at an Applebee’s in Lawrenceville.

Heavy police activity could be seen early Tuesday morning at the Applebee’s at 3330 Brunswick Pike, near the Quaker Bridge Mall.

Police tape could be seen surrounding the restaurant.

An Eyewitness told CBS3’s Henry Rosoff that his friend is in the hospital after some sort of violent altercation.

Investigators have not provided any information on the incident.

