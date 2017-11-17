Authorities: Arrest Made In Slaying Of Woman Who Was House-Sitting

WOODBURY, N.J. (AP/CBS) – Authorities say they have made an arrest in the slaying of a New Jersey woman who was beaten to death while house-sitting.
Gloucester County Prosecutor Sean Dalton says additional details will be announced at a news conference Friday afternoon.
Twenty-six-year-old Shawneeq Carter was found dead inside the Woodbury home of an acquaintance on Sept. 23. An autopsy by the Gloucester County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Carter died of blunt force trauma. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Carter leaves behind a young son, according to a relative.
She studied at Camden County College and was a graduate of Pennsauken High School.
Authorities say that the homeowners were out-of-town at the time of her death and have not explained what their relation was to Carter.
