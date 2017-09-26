Police: 26-Year-Old Woman Killed While House-Sitting

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) –– Authorities are investigating the murder of a New Jersey woman after she was found dead while house-sitting this weekend.
Police say 26-year-old Shawneeq M. Carter was house-sitting when her body was found at the home on Hopkins Street in Woodbury, around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
An autopsy by the Gloucester County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Carter died of blunt force trauma. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Investigators say the resident of the home was not in the Woodbury area when Carter’s body was discovered.
Anyone with information about the death of Shawneeq M. Carter is asked to contact Det. Warren Rivell of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-384-5625 or Det. Carl Villone of the Woodbury City Police Department at 856-845-0065.