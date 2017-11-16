Giant Food Stores Recalling Frozen Corn Due To Listeria Concerns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Giant Food has announced a recall of its frozen corn due to listeria concerns.
The food store chain announced Tuesday that the 16-ounce bags of Own Brands Frozen Whole Kernel Sweet Corn with a best by October 2019 date are impacted, but is pulling all date codes out of an abundance of caution. The UPC code is 68826700676.
New Jersey Panel Approves New Rules For Transgender Student Athletes
The chain is pulling the corn due to potential contamination with listeria.
Customers can return the product for a full refund.
Radio Anchor Says Franken Groped, Kissed Her Without Consent
For additional information on the recall, customers can call Bonduelle at 1-877-990-2662.
One Comment